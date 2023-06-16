Author Tina Johnson-Stephens’s New Book, "Oh! What a Change: Book of Poetry," is a Book of Meaningful Poems That Share the Author’s Experience Overcoming Addiction
Recent release “Oh! What a Change: Book of Poetry,” from Covenant Books author Tina Johnson-Stephens, is inspired by the seven-year addiction to alcohol the author has overcome with the help of God and His Son, Jesus Christ.
Chicago, IL, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tina Johnson-Stephens, who has her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and is currently working on her master’s degree in addiction studies, has completed her new book, “Oh! What a Change: Book of Poetry”: a compelling work that tells the story of the author’s journey through addiction through captivating poetry.
Author Tina Johnson-Stephens has the desire to inform people of the dangers of substance abuse and let anyone struggling with substance abuse know that Jesus can change their life today.
Johnson-Stephens writes, “In the year 2012, I had a brain injury. I had to undergo two operations. Doctors had to go inside my head and remove the right side of my skull, and I was sent home with a medical helmet. I was given instructions to be careful with my brain injury and to report back to the hospital in two weeks for my second surgery.”
She continues, “But that addiction to alcohol said something different. I went out to liquor stores trying to feed that addiction. When a person gets drunk, they sometimes stagger and fall. But God protected my head! There were so many times God protected my head when I was strung out on alcohol. One day, I was talking to a woman in my neighborhood. I began to tell her about my brain injury. She asked if she could see my surgical wound. I remember pulling my hair back to show her, and she hit me in that very spot. I am alive today both spiritually and naturally because of God. I pray ‘Oh! What a Change: Book of Poetry’ encourages someone’s heart today.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tina Johnson-Stephens’s new book offers hope and comfort to others impacted by addiction.
Readers can purchase “Oh! What a Change: Book of Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
