Yolanda “Cookie” Doyle’s Newly Released “Bless The LORD!: Obstacles and Opportunities” is an Interactive Resource for Biblical Study
“Bless The LORD!: Obstacles and Opportunities,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yolanda "Cookie" Doyle, is an engaging collection of lessons on God’s word and the importance of celebrating Him.
Brookshire, TX, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Bless The LORD!: Obstacles and Opportunities”: an enjoyable exercise of faith that can be used privately or in a group setting for discussion. “Bless The LORD!: Obstacles and Opportunities” is the creation of published author Yolanda "Cookie" Doyle, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Texas.
Doyle shares, “My husband and I have five adult children. In September 2021, our only son died of a drug overdose. Over the years, I've learned to obey the Scripture to hide God’s Word in my heart so I will not sin against him, even in the worst circumstances that bring the deepest pain. When I received the news of his death, through the tears, I asked God, 'Please help me see opportunities to bless you through this loss.' I wanted to walk through this with hope, not bitterness; joy, not self-pity.
“This study is the compilation of my working through my grief, biblically. The Lord brought David's life to mind, with particular attention to Psalm 34. David says, 'I will bless the Lord at all times; his praises shall continually be in my mouth.' His life was a rollercoaster of devastation. God called him 'a man after my own heart' because David was determined to live for God through any obstacle, even with repentance when he failed. David’s life offers such amazing examples of blessing God through pain, loss, and fear.
“Running life’s race with faith is a day-by-day choice to offer pain, self-pity, and bitterness to God in exchange for humility, joy, and hope. God’s power will be made perfect in our weaknesses, he promises. I’m praying that by the end of this study you will learn how to exchange any obstacle for an opportunity to 'bless the LORD.' Not just to do that, but to bless the LORD at all times, letting his praises continually be in your mouth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yolanda "Cookie" Doyle’s new book will uplift readers as they work to develop a deeper connection with God through active faith even in times of struggle.
Consumers can purchase “Bless The LORD!: Obstacles and Opportunities” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bless The LORD!: Obstacles and Opportunities,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
