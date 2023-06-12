Loveforce International Releases a Gangsta with Mellowness
Santa Clarita, CA, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 16th, Loveforce International will release two digital music Singles. The first is a song by inRchild. The Second is an instrumental by The Loveforce Collective.
The Loveforce Collective’s latest Digital Music Single is entitled “Mellowness.” It is an R&B tinged, Jazz instrumental that creates a mood that fits the title. It attempts to create an ambiance which allows the listener’s mind to wander with the mellow flow of the smooth instruments. It further attempts to cause listeners to mentally glide along pathways of their imagination to a destination only their innermost desires can determine.
inRchild’s latest Digital Music Single is entitled “That Gangsta Luv.” It has a red-black graffiti cover against a yellow-orange background. It is a song in the Rap, Hip Hop genre. The total production is reminiscent of a classic Rap record. The beats are pulsating gently and the groove is in the pocket. Lyrically the song uses street terms to paint a description of a woman that the protagonist is in love with.
“This week’s releases are designed to take our listeners to new places mentally, using their imagination as their guide,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
