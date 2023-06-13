New Artist Laura Crosier Hits Airwaves for First Time
Indie Pop/Rock singer/songwriter, Laura Crosier is introduced to the world's airwaves for the first time.
Sacramento, CA, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Laura Crosier is a new Indie Pop/Rock artist who is making her radio debut this month. Her single "HERO" is as catchy as an epidemic. Laura is about to get stuck in your head.
Laura Crosier is an 18-year-old singer/songwriter from Galt, CA. She started playing guitar and writing songs when she was well under 12 years old. Laura has performed live at a few local events for the past few years, and is now ready to take her music to the next level.
"HERO" is going to be her first single to be released from her album, "Overthinking," which will also to be released later during the summer. The EP is being released by Grammy member and RE Music indie label owner, Raquela Burt (ISV's, "Tell It To My Heart" and HOP's "Summertime"). Raquela said, "Laura has everything it takes to get signed to a major label. I love her voice. I love her songwriting. And I just feel so fortunate to be the first one to help give her voice to the world!"
Be sure to check out Laura Crosier's "HERO" at your nearest local radio station soon.
For Bookings/Management/Licensing, please contact Raquela Burt at: remusic@raquela.com, 646-221-6211
