Mercedes Cruz’s “Poemas Con Unción De Dios” Brings Healing and Edification to Every Struggling Soul
Recent release “Poemas Con Unción De Dios,” from Page Publishing author Mercedes Cruz, is a collection of emotional and relatable poems that provide hope to the lost and confused.
Springfield, MA, June 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mercedes Cruz, a missionary of God, has completed her new book, “Poemas Con Unción De Dios,” a compelling read that imparts hope and sheds light to those who are living in pain. This chapbook surely makes a great gift for family and loved ones.
Cruz poured out her heart in each poem. She prays that whoever gets to read them will be enlightened and healed.
Published by Page Publishing, Mercedes Cruz’s emotionally uplifting work aims to draw readers closer to God.
This heartwarming piece will fill one’s heart with devotion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Poemas Con Unción De Dios” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
