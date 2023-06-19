Author CP Clark’s New Book, “Ben the Unpopular Mosquito,” Follows a Determined Mosquito Who Wants to Make Friends and Sets Off for the Adventure of a Lifetime
Recent release “Ben the Unpopular Mosquito,” from Covenant Books author CP Clark, is a riveting story of Ben, a lonely mosquito who wants to make friends. Despite his best efforts, Ben finds no one willing to be his friend and even encounters dangerous creatures that eat mosquitoes, but refuses to give up in his pursuit of friendship.
New York, NY, June 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CP Clark, a retired IT project manager, has completed her new book, “Ben the Unpopular Mosquito”: a charming tale of a lonely mosquito who wants a friend more than anything in the world, but is upset to find everyone fleeing from him wherever he goes.
Raised in Denver, Colorado, author CP Clark currently resides in the state of Maryland, where she enjoys spending time with her husband and family. She also enjoys spending time with her church family, writing children’s books, reading, crocheting, and walking her little dog, Bailey.
Clark shares, “Ben the Unpopular ‘Mosquito’ is lonely, and he has no friends. Until one day, he goes on a friend seeking adventure. His adventure leads him into hazardous and dangerous territories. He has to run for his life, from unsavory creatures.
“Will these unsavory creatures capture Ben? Will Ben live long enough to find a friend?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, CP Clark’s new book is an adorable tale that holds not only a powerful story on the importance of friendship, but also contains educational facts about the life cycles and behaviors of mosquitos. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Clark’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “Ben the Unpopular Mosquito” and will want to revisit it over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Ben the Unpopular Mosquito” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
