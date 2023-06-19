Author CP Clark’s New Book, “Ben the Unpopular Mosquito,” Follows a Determined Mosquito Who Wants to Make Friends and Sets Off for the Adventure of a Lifetime

Recent release “Ben the Unpopular Mosquito,” from Covenant Books author CP Clark, is a riveting story of Ben, a lonely mosquito who wants to make friends. Despite his best efforts, Ben finds no one willing to be his friend and even encounters dangerous creatures that eat mosquitoes, but refuses to give up in his pursuit of friendship.