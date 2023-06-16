Author Patricia Herdoiza Hernández’s New Book, "Esther; Queen of Persia," is a Compelling Story of the Life of Queen Esther and Her Fight to Save Her People in Persia

Recent release “Esther; Queen of Persia,” from Covenant Books author Patricia Herdoiza Hernández, is a retelling of the Old Testament's Book of Esther that follows Esther, who is told she must hide her Jewish identity from everyone, including her new husband, King Xerxes. But when a plan is hatched to kill the Jews in Persia, Esther must make the courageous choice to speak out and save her people.