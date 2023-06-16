Author Dr. Stan L. Lawton, D.Div.’s New Book, “THE JOURNEY OF JOSEPH,” Explores the Biblical Life and Times of Joseph and How He Overcame His Tests Put Forth by God

Recent release “THE JOURNEY OF JOSEPH,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Stan L. Lawton, D.Div., is a modern retelling and analysis of the Biblical story of Joseph, who finds himself facing innumerable trials beginning with attempted fratricide. From there, Joseph uses his God-given talents to rise through the ranks and become Pharaoh's right-hand man while forgiving those who wronged him.