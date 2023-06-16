Author Dr. Stan L. Lawton, D.Div.’s New Book, “THE JOURNEY OF JOSEPH,” Explores the Biblical Life and Times of Joseph and How He Overcame His Tests Put Forth by God
Recent release “THE JOURNEY OF JOSEPH,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Stan L. Lawton, D.Div., is a modern retelling and analysis of the Biblical story of Joseph, who finds himself facing innumerable trials beginning with attempted fratricide. From there, Joseph uses his God-given talents to rise through the ranks and become Pharaoh's right-hand man while forgiving those who wronged him.
Martinsville, VA, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Stan L. Lawton, D.Div., who has been in ministry for forty years, has completed his new book, “THE JOURNEY OF JOSEPH: From Prestige, To the Pit, To the Prison, To the Palace”: a captivating retelling of the Biblical story of Joseph and how he rose above the trials God put forth on his path in order to prove his worth and find his place in the world.
A former police officer and retired firefighter with twenty-seven years of experience as an EMT, Dr. Stan L. Lawton received his doctorate degree in 2000. He began his ministry serving as chaplain in five retirement homes, and is currently president of King’s Way School of Ministry, which supplied college-level Bible courses at one time to over 1,100 prison inmates throughout the United States. He has owned and operated several successful businesses during this time. Dr. Lawton brings a tremendous amount of understanding in biblical studies along with money management. He presently has been pastoring The Gospel Worship Center for the last twenty years and is currently beginning a new phase of his ministry: helping provide a homeless shelter, housing, and educating low-income families. This will be called the Hosea Project 99.
“This book is to help you understand that God wants to bring out your full potential in life,” writes Dr. Lawton. “A life may take several twists and turns that we may not understand to get a person where God needs him/her to be. There are several steps in Joseph’s life that he had to take and places he had to go to get the experiences needed to be a strong leader and deliver not only his family but also the world of his time from starvation. We can see God reunited Joseph with his family and that Joseph never held a grudge due to his mistreatment by his brothers. God was with Joseph and gave him favor as he grew and matured.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Stan L. Lawton, D.Div.’s new book explores Joseph’s story through a modern lens, revealing the timelessness of the important messages and values that can be found within this Biblical tale. By highlighting Joseph’s willingness to forgive those he wronged and accepted the trials he endured as a way to text his character, Dr. Lawton hopes to inspire and encourage readers to not give up in the face of adversity and face their struggles head on as a way to grow and learn.
Readers can purchase “THE JOURNEY OF JOSEPH: From Prestige, To the Pit, To the Prison, To the Palace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
