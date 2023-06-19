Author Les Wilks’s New Book, "The Calming Force: A Daily Devotion" is an Engaging Devotional Designed to Help Readers Find Peace Through God
Recent release “The Calming Force: A Daily Devotion,” from Covenant Books author Les Wilks, is a meditative devotional written to guide readers in deepening their connection with God and his eternal wisdom and guidance.
Lubbock, TX, June 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Les Wilks, who was born and raised in West Texas, has completed his new book, “The Calming Force: A Daily Devotion”: an inspiring devotional that offers comfort to those seeking spiritual calmness.
Author Les Wilks graduated high school in 1978 and finished in the top half of his class. If asked, he will admit to the class having only four graduates. He graduated in 1982 from Angelo State University with a business management degree.
Growing up in the middle of a cotton patch taught him the value of hard work and, along the journey, to appreciate the beauty of God’s creation. He has been married to the love of his life, Beth Ann, for thirty-four years. Together they raised two beautiful daughters, Sagan and Brooke. He is currently a commodities broker in Levelland, Texas. He loves to travel, read, write, and take pictures with his phone. He finally found something he enjoys doing on his phone.
Wilks writes, “God reveals himself in many ways all throughout the day. He announces a new day with the sunrise and proclaims that he is Lord throughout his creation. Day after day, he shows us that he is still Lord of all. God is always the first one on the scene and always the last one standing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Les Wilks’s new book encourages readers to find moments of quiet to appreciate God’s presence in their lives.
Readers can purchase “The Calming Force: A Daily Devotion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
