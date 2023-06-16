Brian F. Gehling’s New Book "New Horizon: the Halls of Montezuma" Follows the Crew of a Space Cruiser Who Somehow Wind Up on an Unknown Planet Light-Years Away from Home
Carroll, IA, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brian F. Gehling, who discovered a love of science fiction at an early age, has completed his most recent book, “New Horizon: The Halls of Montezuma”: a gripping space odyssey that finds the crew of a space cruiser stranded on an unknown planet after their ship’s initial jump into lightspeed leaves them stranded. Soon, they discover this strange planet is host to creatures with a striking similarity to the dinosaurs that once roamed the Earth, leading to them making a startling conclusion.
Born in 1958 in Carroll County, Iowa, Brian F. Gehling was raised and worked on the family farm until 1977, when he joined the United States Navy. After ending his service career in 1997, he studied various subjects at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) and Iowa State University. Since the service, he has worked in security, construction, agriculture, special needs, and as a business owner.
Gehling shares, “Equipped with an experimental faster-than-light drive, a United Systems cruiser is converted and recommissioned as the exploratory vessel, ‘New Horizon.’ During its first jump, something goes terribly wrong, damaging the ship and hurtling it thousands of light-years from its destination. With the FTL drive destroyed, the handpicked crew’s only option is to settle in a nearby star system. Fortunately, a habitable planet exists in the system, populated by creatures that are strikingly similar to those of Earth’s past. Internal politics, along with a series of accidents, plagues the fledgling colony while they struggle to gain a foothold and discover the secrets of the planet. The prospects become grim when the dominant rulers of the world arrive to dispute the ‘New Horizon’ crew’s precarious claim.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brian F. Gehling’s book is inspired by the author’s passion for science fiction and takes readers on a fascinating journey as they follow the crew’s investigations surrounding their newfound home. Expertly paced and character driven, Gehling’s tale will leave readers spellbound and desperate for more with each turn of the page, right until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “New Horizon: The Halls of Montezuma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
