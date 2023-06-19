Nina Purtee’s New Novel "Crossing Paths: The Road to Destiny" is a Compelling Love Story Ripe with Political Intrigue, Traditions Questioned, and Destiny’s Calling

Recent release “Crossing Paths: The Road to Destiny,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nina Purtee, is the second installment in Purtee’s captivating “Annie Harrison” series. It picks up as Annie accepts a proposal from the charming and handsome Spanish matador, Ramone, but the fraught political standings of their families make for a rocky start to their engagement.