Nina Purtee’s New Novel "Crossing Paths: The Road to Destiny" is a Compelling Love Story Ripe with Political Intrigue, Traditions Questioned, and Destiny’s Calling
Recent release “Crossing Paths: The Road to Destiny,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nina Purtee, is the second installment in Purtee’s captivating “Annie Harrison” series. It picks up as Annie accepts a proposal from the charming and handsome Spanish matador, Ramone, but the fraught political standings of their families make for a rocky start to their engagement.
New York, NY, June 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nina Purtee, a worldwide traveler, philosopher, entrepreneur, and author, has completed her new novel, “Crossing Paths: The Road to Destiny,” the compelling sequel to “Beyond the Sea: Annie’s Journey into the Extraordinary.” “Crossing Paths” presents a gripping and sensuous story testing newfound love, age-old traditions, and fateful meetings. Learn more about Nina’s books at www.ninapurtee.com.
“Annie looked over at the strappingly handsome matador she had just agreed to marry,” writes Nina Purtee. “Hailed from generations of Spanish matadors, Ramone was legendary for his skill at facing the fiercest of bulls. However, there was so much more about him Annie found irresistible…his layers seemed to move from sheer strength and focus when fighting to achingly sweet gentleness filled with romance when they were alone together. Her mother had commented that perhaps it was his poet’s soul that gave him the balance needed to off-set his bold profession.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nina Purtee’s passionate tale begins as Annie and Ramone celebrate their recent engagement. Ramone is a dashing matador who betrayed his father’s wishes in order to keep Annie and her father safe during the treacherous British turnover of Hong Kong to Beijing. The love-struck couple’s path seems to be on course, however political intervention turns their love story upside-down. Annie and Ramone take refuge in the picturesque island of Mallorca off the coast of Spain. The couple excitedly plan their wedding while in the midst of the King’s Cup Regatta and the Night of the Pilgrims Pilgrimage. But when friends and family gather to celebrate their love, secrets will be revealed. Annie and Ramone are led down a series of puzzling crossroads that have the power to change their destiny. Can their relationship endure?
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Crossing Paths: The Road to Destiny” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. The eBook is also available on NetGalley to preview and review, order for bookstores or libraries, or schedule events.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732- 243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
