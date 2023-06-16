Betty B. Hilton’s Newly Released "In God’s Time" is a Spirit Filled Celebration of God’s Unexpected Blessings
“In God’s Time,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Betty B. Hilton, is a touching memoir that follows the story of young love and broken hearts that leads to surprising, unexpected reunion.
Oak Ridge, TN, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “In God’s Time”: a thoughtful look into the importance of trusting in God’s plan. “In God’s Time” is the creation of published author Betty B. Hilton.
Hilton shares, “This story is about young love, loss, and heartbreak. You will see how GOD works to show HIS glory.
“A young couple that has to make choices that rips their lives apart. Making the decision to put their child first made them choose to live with the consequences of that choice. The agony, hurt, and heartbreak was beyond anything they could have imagined.
“Years later, GOD in HIS infinite wisdom begins to change the lives of this couple to show HIS magnificent glory. It is astonishing and amazing to see the works of GOD. HIS fingerprints are all through this story.
“It also shows that you do not have to destroy your child before it is born, put it in GOD’S care HE will make sure it is cared for.
“You will see that if you put yourself in GOD’S hands, HE will give you the desires of your heart that you could never imagined or conceived.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betty B. Hilton’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers race to see the events that will prove God’s timing is at work in all things.
Consumers can purchase “In God’s Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In God’s Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
