Alfred R Washington and Joyce Washington’s Newly Released "Why Are We So Angry?" is an Objective Discussion of the Cultural Ramifications of Anger
“Why Are We So Angry?” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Alfred R Washington and Joyce Washington, is a deeply personal look into generational cycles that can perpetuate negative behaviors and result in lasting consequences.
Las Vegas, NV, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Why Are We So Angry?”: an uplifting message of encouragement for upcoming generations. “Why Are We So Angry?” is the creation of published authors Alfred R Washington and Joyce Washington.
The Washingtons share, “This book is filled with a number of actual traumatizing experiences in Alfred and Joyce’s life. We, for the last thirty-five years, have had individual group and marriage counseling.
“The result of all of our trauma has leaked into our marriage. We find ourselves still processing the pain from the sins committed against us. Just because we have forgiven those who have hurt us does not mean we have forgotten what happened to us. Our minds are like computers—it takes our thoughts and experiences and stores them in our subconsciousness.
“Recently we were blessed to be able to go over to Rwanda to participate in a Rwanda Mission Conference on teaching husbands and wives how to 'become one.'
The trip to Africa helped us realize how fortunate we are to be citizens of the United States of America, no matter how unperfect the United States of America is.
Hallelujah!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alfred R Washington and Joyce Washington’s new book presents a personal look into the challenges and necessary work that has resulted in a healthier marital connection.
Consumers can purchase “Why Are We So Angry?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Are We So Angry?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
