Leandro (Lany) Maniwang Tapay’s Newly Released “FRAGMENTS FROM THE TABLE OF LIFE” is an Intriguing Memoir That Explores the Life of a Dedicated Educator
“FRAGMENTS FROM THE TABLE OF LIFE,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leandro (Lany) Maniwang Tapay, is a personal and reflective autobiography that shares the author’s journey from the Philippines to the United States.
Columbus, OH, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “FRAGMENTS FROM THE TABLE OF LIFE”: a potent story of determination and God’s guiding hand. “FRAGMENTS FROM THE TABLE OF LIFE” is the creation of published author Leandro (Lany) Maniwang Tapay, who immigrated to the United States from the Philippines. Tapay holds a degree in education and guidance counseling.
Tapay shares, “I am not strong enough to derail God’s plan for my life. He uses people and events to accomplish his plan for my life.
“He is like a good chess player: he arranges situations to accomplish his plan for my life.
“I call it divine orchestration.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leandro (Lany) Maniwang Tapay’s new book shares a deeply personal and profound life experience.
