Susan Frost’s Newly Released "A Treasure Hunt: Discovering Grandma’s Treasure" is an Uplifting Collection of Personal Reflections
“A Treasure Hunt: Discovering Grandma’s Treasure,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Frost, is an enjoyable adventure for two beloved grandchildren and a doting grandmother as she shares a unique resource for finding one’s true treasure.
Royal Palm Beach, FL, June 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Treasure Hunt: Discovering Grandma’s Treasure”: a compelling resource for spiritual encouragement. “A Treasure Hunt: Discovering Grandma’s Treasure” is the creation of published author Susan Frost, a retired early education teacher who worked with children, mostly kindergarten, for thirty-five years. Susan was then asked by the Literacy Coalition to join their Budding Readers program to read to three-years-olds to help them blossom into lifelong lovers of books. She did this for nearly five years until she became a grandmother.
Frost shares, “Are you ready to go on your own treasure hunt?
“First of all, where does your treasure lie? Is it in your possessions—in people, places, or your position? For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also (Matthew 6:21 NJV). This is the verse God laid on Susan’s heart as she was taking her grandchildren on a treasure hunt, then discovering Grandma’s true treasure! Every day is an adventure, a treasure hunt if you will only search for it with all your heart, watching for clues from God all along the way.
“Wake up each day with expectations on what God has planned for you that day. It is a glorious adventure leading us to our true treasure!
“Ready, set, let’s go!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Frost’s new book provides a personal look into an adventurous treasure hunt set up in hope of empowering upcoming generations in their faith.
Consumers can purchase “A Treasure Hunt: Discovering Grandma’s Treasure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Treasure Hunt: Discovering Grandma’s Treasure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Frost shares, “Are you ready to go on your own treasure hunt?
“First of all, where does your treasure lie? Is it in your possessions—in people, places, or your position? For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also (Matthew 6:21 NJV). This is the verse God laid on Susan’s heart as she was taking her grandchildren on a treasure hunt, then discovering Grandma’s true treasure! Every day is an adventure, a treasure hunt if you will only search for it with all your heart, watching for clues from God all along the way.
“Wake up each day with expectations on what God has planned for you that day. It is a glorious adventure leading us to our true treasure!
“Ready, set, let’s go!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Frost’s new book provides a personal look into an adventurous treasure hunt set up in hope of empowering upcoming generations in their faith.
Consumers can purchase “A Treasure Hunt: Discovering Grandma’s Treasure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Treasure Hunt: Discovering Grandma’s Treasure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories