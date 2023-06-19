Lesa Tyler’s Newly Released "Wesley Learns A Lesson" is an Amusing Tale of a Young Boy Who Finds a Shocking Repercussion for Not Sharing the Ball at Recess
“Wesley Learns A Lesson,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lesa Tyler, is a delightful narrative that will entertain young imaginations while imparting an important lesson of sportsmanship.
Mount Pleasant, TX, June 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Wesley Learns A Lesson”: an imaginative tale of learning to share with others. “Wesley Learns A Lesson” is the creation of published author Lesa Tyler, a loving wife, mother, and native of East Texas who holds a bachelor's degree in early childhood education.
Tyler shares, “Wesley can sometimes be a ball hog on the playground with his friends. He doesn’t realize this until one day he starts growing hog parts. Will Wesley be a hog forever, or will he learn a valuable lesson on how to be a good friend and share?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lesa Tyler’s new book carries a key lesson for young sports enthusiasts as a trio of friends learn the importance of sharing though an unexpected adventure.
Consumers can purchase “Wesley Learns A Lesson” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wesley Learns A Lesson,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
