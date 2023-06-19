Pastor Earl J. Baker, Jr’s Newly Released "Eagles Were Made To Fly" is an Uplifting Collection of Deeply Inspiring Poetic Works
“Eagles Were Made To Fly,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Earl J. Baker, Jr, is an enjoyable reading experience that motivates readers to reflect, pray, and praise the Lord.
Orange, VA, June 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Eagles Were Made To Fly”: a captivating arrangement of poetry. “Eagles Were Made To Fly” is the creation of published author Pastor Earl J. Baker, Jr.
The author’s wife shares, “Poems given by inspiration, to my husband, while he was working, driving the city bus in Charleston West, VA and doing some pastoring in that area.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Earl J. Baker, Jr’s new book will draw readers in as they take time to reflect on the impactful message found within each inspired work.
Pastor Baker brings readers an engaging and unique resource for spiritual nourishment as he carefully presents each engaging poem.
Consumers can purchase “Eagles Were Made To Fly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Eagles Were Made To Fly,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
