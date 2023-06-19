Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "Salvation and a Simple Song" is an Engaging Story of Discovery and Survival as a Musical Gift Opens Unexpected Doors
“Salvation and a Simple Song,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood, is an exciting fantasy tale that weaves a surprising tale of friends, foes, and shocking twists of fate as a young free-spirited woman learns about the world around her.
Utica, NY, June 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Salvation and a Simple Song”: a captivating futuristic fiction that will have readers racing to see what awaits Ana. “Salvation and a Simple Song” is the creation of published author Rachel Vanderwood.
Vanderwood shares, “From the time she was old enough to understand the musical gift she was given, Ana knew the life she wanted to lead. Hopeful to draw the attention of adoring crowds of millions and a perfectly matched prince once she got her one big break, Ana kept her mind only on her fairy-tale dreams, despite changes in the world suggesting that something much bigger was on its way. Although her family tried warning her of the signs surrounding her, Ana left herself vulnerable and unprepared for the new world she was suddenly thrust into, a world that challenged everything she knew about her strength and will to survive, yet one in which through her trials she found herself on a path to understanding the woman she was truly meant to be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood’s new book is an exciting installment to the “Millennium Series” that will excite the imagination.
Consumers can purchase “Salvation and a Simple Song” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Salvation and a Simple Song,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Vanderwood shares, “From the time she was old enough to understand the musical gift she was given, Ana knew the life she wanted to lead. Hopeful to draw the attention of adoring crowds of millions and a perfectly matched prince once she got her one big break, Ana kept her mind only on her fairy-tale dreams, despite changes in the world suggesting that something much bigger was on its way. Although her family tried warning her of the signs surrounding her, Ana left herself vulnerable and unprepared for the new world she was suddenly thrust into, a world that challenged everything she knew about her strength and will to survive, yet one in which through her trials she found herself on a path to understanding the woman she was truly meant to be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood’s new book is an exciting installment to the “Millennium Series” that will excite the imagination.
Consumers can purchase “Salvation and a Simple Song” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Salvation and a Simple Song,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories