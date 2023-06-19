Deanna Harper’s Newly Released "The Family Flame" is a Powerful Story of Coping with Mental Illness and Overcoming Life’s Roadblocks
“The Family Flame,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deanna Harper, is a heartfelt celebration of all the battles won as the author reflects on the myriad challenges that have attempted to stop her pursuit of fulfillment and safety.
Catawissa, PA, June 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Family Flame”: a potent and spiritually charged memoir. “The Family Flame” is the creation of published author Deanna Harper.
Harper shares, “A riveting and page-turning story of survival and of experience. A heartfelt emotional rollercoaster you won’t be able to put down. From childhood experiences being the middle daughter of an exotic dancer to Milton Hershey School in my formative years and experiencing an entire new way of life. From there to the military where I deployed with the Tenth Mountain Division, there is an array of detailed imagery in which describe the heart-wrenching emotions of war, rape, abuse, delusions, the backstabbing from a 'family friend,' and the loss of a child to the foster care system as well as the new addition we were not expecting. The story is not over, this is the beginning, and where it goes is filled with deep emotion and intrigue. Poetry and narratives immerse the reader with gratitude, faith, hope, and a fresh new perspective, but most importantly redemption. This incredible story will have you on the edge of your seat. Sit back and explore a chaotic war of love and loss.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deanna Harper’s new book will resonate with many who have faced similar challenges and abuses as Harper recounts some of the most impactful moments of her life.
Consumers can purchase “The Family Flame” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Family Flame,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
