Author Sherry Chappell’s New Book, "A Dog for John," is an Uplifting Children’s Story About a Young Boy Who Gets His First Dog, a Fox Terrier Named Willie
Recent release “A Dog for John,” from Page Publishing author Sherry Chappell, is a heartwarming children’s story that introduces John, who gets his first dog, a fox terrier named Willie, over the summer.
Mooresburg, TN, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Chappell, a retired teacher, has completed her new book, “A Dog for John”: a cheerful children’s story that follows John and his dog, Willie, as they go on adventures with their family while John learns about the responsibilities of owning a pet.
Author Sherry Chappell lives lakeside with her three-legged cat, Mouser, near Gatlinburg, Tennessee. She is a talented baker and enjoys creating stories for children and adults. She has always had a love for animals and hopes this book encourages children to become successful pet owners.
Chappell begins, “John pulled on his mother’s hand as they moved from one dog to another at the Humane Society. There were so many dogs to see. A small beagle jumped against his cage door to say hello. John liked the red-and-white colors of the larger collie in the next cage. A German shepherd looked yearningly at John as he and his mother walked by. The pug in the cage had a wrinkled face and curled tail. All the dogs wanted a forever home, but John could only adopt one.”
She continues, “Finally, John saw the dog he knew was going to be his. The man guiding them said it was a smooth-haired fox terrier. It was white with black-and-brown markings. The man said the breed was intelligent, playful, affectionate, fearless, and active. The volunteer at the Humane Society said this dog would need a yard to play in.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sherry Chappell’s informative tale can be used as a training manual to help teach children to raise a dog, while also telling a charming story that readers of all ages will want to revisit again and again.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “A Dog for John” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
