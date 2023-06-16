Author Tiziana Cappuccia’s New Book, "Blinded by the Spoken," is a Spellbinding Work of Fantasy Fiction Following a Young Woman Who Falls in Love with the Devil Himself
Recent release “Blinded by the Spoken,” from Page Publishing author Tiziana Cappuccia, is a riveting novel introducing Cara, a pure-hearted angel tasked with monitoring the devil. She discovers that he is not at all as depicted, but the victim of sabotage and fear; can they overcome the true evil bent on their destruction?
Elizabeth, NJ, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tiziana Cappuccia, a New Jersey native who grew up in a small photography shop in Elizabeth, graduated as valedictorian of her class at Kean University with a degree in music education and earned a Masters of Business Administration from New Jersey Institute of Technology, and presently teaches music in a K-8 public school while continuing to enjoy playing a variety of instruments, has completed her new book, “Blinded by the Spoken”: a gripping and potent work that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
Angels are known to be benevolent and pure. They grace the corners of the earth without leaving a trace of their presence. Humans are complex creatures who experience an array of feelings and emotions, including happiness, sadness, envy, and fear. Yet are angels not also, in a way, human?
Through a long journey, an angel must decide if what she hears is the truth or merely what everyone wishes to believe. She must decide if everyone turns a blind eye and denies what is in front of them or if she is the one deluded by a facade.
The mind is capable of creating countless delusions and fallacies. Human nature has its own emotional tendencies that affect our perspective. Happiness makes the world shine a little brighter. Anxiety can overwhelm us with fear. Jealousy has a way of justifying wrong actions. Anger can tear down empires. Love can create almost anything. But humans always follow what others believe, don’t they? Which truth will she find to be the real truth? The belief set forth by nearly all she meets or what she comes to discover when she takes off the blindfold?
Published by Page Publishing, Tiziana Cappuccia’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid fantasy readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Blinded by the Spoken” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
