Author Tiziana Cappuccia’s New Book, "Blinded by the Spoken," is a Spellbinding Work of Fantasy Fiction Following a Young Woman Who Falls in Love with the Devil Himself

Recent release “Blinded by the Spoken,” from Page Publishing author Tiziana Cappuccia, is a riveting novel introducing Cara, a pure-hearted angel tasked with monitoring the devil. She discovers that he is not at all as depicted, but the victim of sabotage and fear; can they overcome the true evil bent on their destruction?