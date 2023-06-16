Author Susan Barnes Robbins’s New Book, "Living Between Classes of Society," Explores the Author's Unique Feelings of Constantly Existing Between Social Classes
Recent release “Living Between Classes of Society,” from Page Publishing author Susan Barnes Robbins, is a thought-provoking novel that follows the author throughout various moments of her life as she dissects the ways in which society boxes itself into specific categories based on various levels of privilege and wealth, and how she has always felt as if she lived betwixt such socioeconomic classes.
Sanford, ME, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan Barnes Robbins, a loving mother of two boys and one girl, and a grandmother of four, has completed her new book, “Living Between Classes of Society”: a poignant look at the author’s life story and how, throughout her experience, she has always felt as if she exists between different social and economic classes, but never quite understood why.
Author Susan Barnes Robbins currently lives in Maine with her soul mate of many years, close to her daughter and two of her four grandchildren. A lover of all types of music, Susan plays the piano, and her family is, of course, the most important part of her life. An avid, lifelong reader, Susan reads constantly and has always wanted to write a book. With this being her first book published, she hopes to embark on other subjects and continue looking into her family background, maybe a book of fictional drama on the subject of the difference in levels of society. At some point, Susan hopes to find a bit of an answer to her strange feeling of being “caught between levels of society.”
“Life in our world can be difficult enough, without having to constantly impress others or be anxious about whether or not we are showing our best selves to those around us. Realizing there are different levels of society and knowing which level we are considered a part of can be a question that quite a few of us pose; it puts us in a certain category for sure,” writes Susan. “It is believed you will find this book both interesting and enlightening in understanding yourself.”
Published by Page Publishing, Susan Barnes Robbins’s engaging tale will take readers on a poignant journey through the author’s life, as she reflects on her experiences and attempts to explore why she has always felt trapped between social classes. By sharing her story, Susan hopes to connect with readers who may share her feelings, and help them to understand why they too, might feel as she does.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Living Between Classes of Society” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
