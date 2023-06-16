Author Ernest Salotti’s New Book "Riding the Crests of Murders" is the Thrilling Tale of a Private Detective Investigating a Missing Child Case That Turns Into Much More

Recent release “Riding the Crests of Murders,” from Page Publishing author Ernest Salotti, follows the intense investigations of Dick Diamond, private detective hired to solve a missing child case. As the investigation continues, Dick spirals down a large web of conspiracy and secrets that reveal a larger crime that he has now become entangled in.