Author Ernest Salotti’s New Book "Riding the Crests of Murders" is the Thrilling Tale of a Private Detective Investigating a Missing Child Case That Turns Into Much More
Recent release “Riding the Crests of Murders,” from Page Publishing author Ernest Salotti, follows the intense investigations of Dick Diamond, private detective hired to solve a missing child case. As the investigation continues, Dick spirals down a large web of conspiracy and secrets that reveal a larger crime that he has now become entangled in.
Bellingham, WA, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ernest Salotti, who spent most of his life in the army, coast guard, and law enforcement and enjoys painting and writing, has completed his new book, “Riding the Crests of Murders”: an enthralling crime drama of a private detective who uncovers a terrible truth while investigating a missing daughter.
“Private Detective Dick Diamond was contracted to find a mother’s missing young daughter,” writes Salotti. “His investigation developed into a case that involved local police, island county sheriff, FBI, CIA, DEA, Interpol, and the coast guard. It took all these agencies to get to the truth about a major international operation and close the case of the missing lady.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ernest Salotti’s gripping tale will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Dick’s search for the missing daughter, and shocking conspiracies are revealed. Expertly paced, this spellbinding and character-driven mystery will remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Riding the Crests of Murders” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
