Author Susan Fiskum Hall’s New Book, “More than a Coincidence in Our Midst,” is a Captivating Collection of One-of-a-Kind Short Stories That Will Engage All Readers
Recent release “More than a Coincidence in Our Midst,” from Covenant Books author Susan Fiskum Hall, is a collection of stories that readers will find astounding, thought-provoking, inspiring, entertaining, and comforting.
Norcross, GA, June 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan Fiskum Hall, who grew up in Orlando, Florida, has completed her new book, “More than a Coincidence in Our Midst”: a collection of truly unique, moving short stories.
Susan writes, “Ever since I can remember, I have known I wanted to write a book. I remember talking with my mother and saying if I did, it would be in the science fiction category because who would believe it! Little did I know that one day, I would write about situations and people that would be astonishing in so many ways. I just knew it was a ‘someday’ dream, and that is all I knew. It was a faint glimmer in the back of my mind—a firefly of a dream with its light flickering on and off for many years.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Fiskum Hall’s new book offers astonishing short stories that will stay with readers long after they finish reading.
Readers can purchase “More than a Coincidence in Our Midst” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Susan writes, “Ever since I can remember, I have known I wanted to write a book. I remember talking with my mother and saying if I did, it would be in the science fiction category because who would believe it! Little did I know that one day, I would write about situations and people that would be astonishing in so many ways. I just knew it was a ‘someday’ dream, and that is all I knew. It was a faint glimmer in the back of my mind—a firefly of a dream with its light flickering on and off for many years.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Fiskum Hall’s new book offers astonishing short stories that will stay with readers long after they finish reading.
Readers can purchase “More than a Coincidence in Our Midst” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories