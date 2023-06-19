Author Sherry Jackson’s New Book, "Time for Time," Follows a Young Girl as She Learns How to Tell Time so That Her Mother Will Buy Her a Brand-New Watch
Recent release “Time for Time,” from Covenant Books author Sherry Jackson, is a charming tale that centers around Harmony, a young girl who loves clocks but can't tell time. When she asks her mother to buy her a watch she saw on television, her mother tells her she must learn how to tell time in order to earn her new gift.
Virginia Beach, VA, June 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Jackson, a proud Christian, and a loving wife, mother of three, and a grandmother of one, has completed her new book, “Time for Time”: an adorable story of a young girl who studies hard to learn how to tell time so her mother will buy her a brand-new watch.
Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, author Sherry Jackson attended Norfolk Public Schools and it was there that she realized her love of reading and writing stories. For over two decades, she has taught elementary school in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has used her love for telling stories to make lessons fun and relatable. Children love her stories almost as much as she loves to tell them.
Jackson writes, “Harmony, a first grader, has an extraordinary love for clocks. She is mesmerized by a TV advertisement for a watch unlike anything she’s ever seen. She pleads with Mom to buy her the watch, but Mom insists that she learns to tell time first. Harmony tries everything to learn to tell time within a week but is unsuccessful until Mom realizes with two basic math skills, she is unknowingly telling time. Was it always that easy?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sherry Jackson’s new book is inspired by the author’s own granddaughter, Harmony, and is sure to delight readers of all ages. Accompanied by colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Jackson’s story to life, “Time for Time” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to connect with young readers and help them learn how to tell time, just like Harmony.
Readers can purchase “Time for Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
