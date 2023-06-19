Author Sherry Jackson’s New Book, "Time for Time," Follows a Young Girl as She Learns How to Tell Time so That Her Mother Will Buy Her a Brand-New Watch

Recent release “Time for Time,” from Covenant Books author Sherry Jackson, is a charming tale that centers around Harmony, a young girl who loves clocks but can't tell time. When she asks her mother to buy her a watch she saw on television, her mother tells her she must learn how to tell time in order to earn her new gift.