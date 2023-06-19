Authors Uriel R. & Carolyn J. Limjoco’s New Book, "Under the Pouch of Judas," Follows a Woman's Sacrifice to Better the Lives of the Rural Communities of the Philippines
Recent release “Under the Pouch of Judas,” from Covenant Books authors Uriel R. and Carolyn J. Limjoco, is a captivating story that follows Marissa, a young woman who becomes inspired to fight for the lives of those living in the rural communities of the Philippines. Despite her drive and a powerful ally, Marissa faces an uphill battle as the government faces its own issues.
Hanford, CA, June 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Uriel R. and Carolyn J. Limjoco, a husband-and-wife team who have co-authored multiple books and raised six children together, have completed their new book, “Under the Pouch of Judas”: a compelling story that follows a young woman who dedicates her life to improving the rural areas of the Philippines but faces incredible political and social opposition in doing so.
Author Uriel R. Limjoco is a general surgeon who graduated from the University of the Philippines, College of Medicine and retired after twenty years of private practice and twenty years of active surgical service in the United States Navy. He is a retired captain in the United States Navy and assistant clinical professor of trauma and general surgery from Loma Linda University. He has previously published several articles of surgical nature in the Annals of Thoracic Surgery, Canadian Journal of Surgery, and Wisconsin Medical Journal, and he is a retired member of several organizations including, but not limited to, the American College of Surgeons, San Diego Society of General Surgeons, Los Angeles Surgical Society, and Milwaukee Academy of Surgery.
Carolyn Jo Limjoco met her husband, Uriel R. Limjoco, while she was in college at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Her young married life was principally involved in raising their six children and leading them to become God-loving, educated, and industrious members of the community. Dedicated to helping and educating children in need, Carolyn spent many years as a member of a school board in Wisconsin, ten of them as president. Throughout the years, she donated her salary for scholarship money to deserving students, and she and her husband spent many years as a safe house for battered children.
Uriel and Carolyn write, “Inspired by the character and teachings of Dr. Jose Rizal, the youthful and lovely Marissa struggled to lift the living conditions in rural Philippines with the help of a dedicated American military physician at a time when hate and political debauchery governed the country. Is it worth the ultimate sacrifice? Perhaps so. Only time will tell.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Uriel R. and Carolyn J. Limjoco’s new book will transport readers as they follow Marissa’s journey to improve the lives of the poor and suffering despite the political unrest that threatens both her and her allies. Expertly paced and deeply poignant, “Under the Pouch of Judas” is a character-driven drama that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Under the Pouch of Judas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
