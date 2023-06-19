Authors Uriel R. & Carolyn J. Limjoco’s New Book, "Under the Pouch of Judas," Follows a Woman's Sacrifice to Better the Lives of the Rural Communities of the Philippines

Recent release “Under the Pouch of Judas,” from Covenant Books authors Uriel R. and Carolyn J. Limjoco, is a captivating story that follows Marissa, a young woman who becomes inspired to fight for the lives of those living in the rural communities of the Philippines. Despite her drive and a powerful ally, Marissa faces an uphill battle as the government faces its own issues.