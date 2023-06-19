Author Christopher Hendley’s New Book, "The Littlest Leaf," Centers Around a Tiny Leaf Who Dreams of Flying Through the Sky But Must Wait Until the Right Time to do so

Recent release “The Littlest Leaf,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Christopher Hendley, is a heartfelt tale of a leaf who wants more than anything to soar through the sky and see the valley below his Great Grandmother Tree. After waiting patiently until his time to fly, the Littlest Leaf is suddenly afraid when the time comes, and he must work up the courage to set off and achieve his dream.