Author Christopher Hendley’s New Book, "The Littlest Leaf," Centers Around a Tiny Leaf Who Dreams of Flying Through the Sky But Must Wait Until the Right Time to do so
Recent release “The Littlest Leaf,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Christopher Hendley, is a heartfelt tale of a leaf who wants more than anything to soar through the sky and see the valley below his Great Grandmother Tree. After waiting patiently until his time to fly, the Littlest Leaf is suddenly afraid when the time comes, and he must work up the courage to set off and achieve his dream.
Pelham, GA, June 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Christopher Hendley, who has worked as a professional educator for over thirty years with experience teaching at all levels of instruction, has completed his new book, “The Littlest Leaf”: a stirring tale that follows a leaf who longs to fly away from his tree to see the world, but must wait patiently for his turn.
With a PhD in historical musicology from the University of Georgia, Dr. Hendley has spent the majority of his career teaching music. He is equally passionate about writing and particularly fond of writing for young readers. In his spare time, Dr. Hendley enjoys cooking, reading, and spending time with his adopted fur babies, Duke and Duchess.
“Set on a rural mountain in North Georgia, ‘The Littlest Leaf’ is a story that celebrates the cycle of life using personified characters from the natural world. The reader follows the Littlest Leaf from his life as a bud at the top of the tree until his time to leave the tree and fly off into the wind the following autumn. Guided by the wisdom of Great Grandmother Tree, the Littlest Leaf learns about the importance of patience in the coming-of-age process,” writes Hendley.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Christopher Hendley’s charming tale is a beautiful and deeply emotional story about the cycle of life, as the Little Leaf waits for his grand departure to set off and see the world when autumn arrives. With vibrant artwork to help bring Hendley’s work to life, “The Littlest Leaf” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit Little Leaf’s adventure over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Littlest Leaf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
