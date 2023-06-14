Katie’s Pizza is Donating to Epworth
The St. Louis Italian Eatery Gives Back to Empower At-Risk Youths
Saint Louis, MO, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Join Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria at its Town & Country location on June 27, 2023, for the Italian eatery’s monthly Giveback Tuesday. The event proceeds to the nonprofit Epworth Children and Family Services, a multi-service agency dedicated to empowering trauma-affected youth by fulfilling essential needs, cultivating resiliency, and building community.
Twice a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $359,185 to local nonprofit organizations.
Epworth will use the funds from the Giveback Tuesday event to support youths aging out of foster care by supplementing the nonprofit’s Wraparound services.
The individualized care plans are constructed to meet the personal needs of teenagers and young adults while providing life-skill education, practical experience, and a communal environment to facilitate the transition into adulthood and independent living.
Founded in 1864 as the Methodist Orphans’ Home, the nonprofit housed and cared for the children of the orphan train movement arriving in St. Louis, Missouri.
Today, more than 8,000 youths and families turn to Epworth annually for wraparound services encompassing foster care, mental health, housing, crisis and outreach, home and community-based, and virtual care.
To learn more about Epworth and to become a volunteer, please visit www(dot)epworth(dot)org(slash).
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www(dot)katiespizzaandpasta(dot)com.
