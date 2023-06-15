Future Electronics Features Diodes Incorporated PAM8906 36VPP Output Piezo Sounder Driver in THE EDGE Newsletter
Future Electronics features the Diodes Incorporated PAM8906 36VPP Output Piezo Sounder Driver in the latest edition of THE EDGE newsletter.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently featured Diodes Incorporated PAM8906 36VPP Output Piezo Sounder Driver in the latest edition of THE EDGE.
The PAM8906 is a highly efficient, feature-rich piezo sounder driver that enables engineers and designers to enhance audio quality and deliver superior sound output in their products. It is specifically engineered to drive piezo sounders and buzzers, making it an ideal choice for applications such as alarms, sirens, annunciators, musical instruments, and consumer electronics.
To learn more about the solution, including more tech specs and features, please visit: www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/diodes-incorporated-pam8906-outpout-piezo-sounder-driver. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com
THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 45 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer ®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
Categories