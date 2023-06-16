Author Robert Harvey’s New Book, “AMACHE,” is a Compelling Look at the Lives of Those Who Endured Imprisonment in Colorado's Japanese Internment Camp, Camp Amache
Recent release “AMACHE: The Story of Japanese Internment in Colorado During World War II,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Robert Harvey, is a look at the internment of Japanese immigrants and Japanese Americans during World War II, particularly at those housed within the confines of Colorado’s concentration center known as Amache.
Centennial, CO, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Harvey, a teacher in Douglas County, Colorado, who, along with his wife, calls the Denver area his home, has completed his newest addition to his book, “AMACHE: The Story of Japanese Internment in Colorado During World War II”: an exploration of one of the darkest chapters in Colorado’s history, during which time thousands of Asian Americans were imprisoned in Colorado’s Camp Amache.
“During World War II, America had ten major concentration camps designed to house primarily those of Japanese descent,” writes Robert. “Spread among a handful of western and southern states, these centers were built as a means to rid America of a seemingly unsolvable problem of national security. But was internment in these camps a result of Americans trying to protect their country against enemy infiltration, or was it instead the outcome of greedy West Coast landowners and racist whites bent on purity?”
Robert continues, “Over ten thousand people passed through the gates of Amache during the war. In many ways, this camp was typical of America’s Japanese internment centers. Within Amache’s gates, people attempted to make their lives as comfortable as possible. Within its gates, children were born; fathers and mothers died. Within its gates, citizens of America were housed because of fear, greed, and prejudice.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Robert Harvey’s enthralling tale will transport readers back in time to discover a terrible injustice that utilized the fears and confusion of the American people to stoke the flames of bigotry and hatred. In this second edition of “AMACHE,” Robert outlines one of the darkest chapters in Colorado’s history, and forever preserves the voices and stories of those who endured this horrible period of our nation’s past.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "AMACHE: The Story of Japanese Internment in Colorado During World War II" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
