Author Robert Harvey’s New Book, “AMACHE,” is a Compelling Look at the Lives of Those Who Endured Imprisonment in Colorado's Japanese Internment Camp, Camp Amache

Recent release “AMACHE: The Story of Japanese Internment in Colorado During World War II,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Robert Harvey, is a look at the internment of Japanese immigrants and Japanese Americans during World War II, particularly at those housed within the confines of Colorado’s concentration center known as Amache.