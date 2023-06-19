Roger Mccoy’s Newly Released "Death of Her Babies" is a Heartwarming Story of the Special Bond Between a Series of Special Cats and Their Owner
“Death of Her Babies,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roger McCoy, is a charming personal narrative that explores the surprising lessons of life and faith discovered in observing a woman’s care for her beloved pets.
Wyoming, MI, June 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Death of Her Babies”: an emotionally charged story of loss and unconditional love. “Death of Her Babies” is the creation of published author Roger McCoy, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who served with the United States Army. He attended Central Texas College and completed an associate degree while assigned at Fort Hood, Texas. He and his family relocated to Big Rapids, Michigan. Roger attended Ferris State College and earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental health. He later attended Baker College online and completed a master’s degree in business administration.
McCoy shares, “Life is a journey. There is a process we have to commit to. A journey is how we live and how we treat people and animals along the way. Our God brings people into our lives to change our ways. I was very pessimistic about how I saw cats. There was Jesus wanting to change my heart from bad to good and lean on him.
“There is no one in our life by accident. Our God had a plan for me to change my character. God placed on my journey a wonderful wife who demonstrated love and compassion for her cats or her babies.
“The Death of Her Babies is about the unconditional love my wife showed for her babies and how it changed my heart. Each time she lost one of her babies, the tears and prayers expressed during the burial showed me the love she had for her babies during the loss. This action helped me realize that we all will lose a loved one, and we will grieve. I also shed tears and prayed. We held hands, and it changed my heart. Our God will make things work for the good of those who love him (Romans 8:28). I am so grateful.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roger McCoy’s new book provides a special perspective on the spiritual growth one finds in pet ownership.
Consumers can purchase “Death of Her Babies” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Death of Her Babies,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McCoy shares, “Life is a journey. There is a process we have to commit to. A journey is how we live and how we treat people and animals along the way. Our God brings people into our lives to change our ways. I was very pessimistic about how I saw cats. There was Jesus wanting to change my heart from bad to good and lean on him.
“There is no one in our life by accident. Our God had a plan for me to change my character. God placed on my journey a wonderful wife who demonstrated love and compassion for her cats or her babies.
“The Death of Her Babies is about the unconditional love my wife showed for her babies and how it changed my heart. Each time she lost one of her babies, the tears and prayers expressed during the burial showed me the love she had for her babies during the loss. This action helped me realize that we all will lose a loved one, and we will grieve. I also shed tears and prayed. We held hands, and it changed my heart. Our God will make things work for the good of those who love him (Romans 8:28). I am so grateful.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roger McCoy’s new book provides a special perspective on the spiritual growth one finds in pet ownership.
Consumers can purchase “Death of Her Babies” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Death of Her Babies,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories