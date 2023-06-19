Lena Bee’s New Book, “Naptime with Imani and the Fox,” Follows a Young Girl Who Thinks of Different Adventures to Keep Herself Occupied During Her Class's Nap Time
New York, NY, June 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lena Bee, a former reading specialist, kindergarten teacher, and preschool administrator, has completed her most recent book, “Naptime with Imani and the Fox”: a captivating story of a young girl named Imani, who struggles with going to sleep during naptime at her preschool. Instead of causing a fuss and disturbing her friends, Imani instead begins to daydream about all sorts of scenarios that she could find herself experiencing instead of napping.
Known as Lena Bee because of her love of children and animals, the author received a master’s in education while she lived in Honolulu, Hawaii. She has lived all over the country, from Chicago to Philadelphia, and Duluth to Clarksville. Lena is a self-proclaimed arborist who loves to spend time with her husband, her grandchildren, and her two dogs on their fifty-acre tree farm, and she especially loves writing books for children.
“Imani and the fox are an inseparable duo,” shares Lena. “They are both three years old. The fox is Imani’s pet who is not able to go to school with Imani, so Imani has a stuffed fox that looks exactly like her to take to school. This story takes place in Imani’s preschool classroom, where she normally has a challenging time winding down for rest time. The children rest on preschool cots, and children are allowed a warm blanket and a lovey (soft toy) to rest with. Unfortunately, Imani cannot sleep; however, Imani is wise enough to practice imagery to occupy herself while the other children engage in nap time.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lena Bee’s book is an adorable tale that readers of all ages will be able to connect with, as they follow Imani on her daydreaming adventures to discover all sorts of activities she can think up while trying to occupy her mind during nap time. With repetitive rhyming schemes and vibrant artwork to help keep young readers engaged, “Naptime with Imani and the Fox” is a delightful story that readers are sure to want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “Naptime with Imani and the Fox” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
