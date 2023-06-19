Author Shelia Sortor’s New Book, "Little Orphan Andy," Follows a Guinea Pig Who Faces Struggles Early in Life But, with the Help of His Owner, Finds Strength & Happiness
Recent release “Little Orphan Andy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shelia Sortor, is a captivating story of a young guinea pig named Andy who loses his mother and siblings shortly after being born. Despite this terrible loss, Andy's owner helps to ensure he grows strong and gets him ready to find a new family who will adopt and look after him.
Pocatello, ID, June 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shelia Sortor, a mother, grandma, and great grandma who loves animals and spending time with her family, has completed her new book, “Little Orphan Andy”: a charming story that centers around a young guinea pig who has a rough start in life filled with heartache but, with the help of his owner, perseveres and finds a new, loving family.
“This is a book about an orphan guinea pig that goes through a lot of sadness, having to be cared for by a human when he lost his mom and sibling,” writes Sortor. “Then after learning many new things, he finds his forever home with Julyen.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shelia Sortor’s engaging tale is a beautiful story of the power of determination and resilience inspired by true events. With vibrant, colorful artwork to help bring Sortor’s tale to life, “Little Orphan Andy” is sure to delight readers of all ages and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this stunning work can purchase “Little Orphan Andy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
