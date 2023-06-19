Author Shelia Sortor’s New Book, "Little Orphan Andy," Follows a Guinea Pig Who Faces Struggles Early in Life But, with the Help of His Owner, Finds Strength & Happiness

Recent release “Little Orphan Andy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shelia Sortor, is a captivating story of a young guinea pig named Andy who loses his mother and siblings shortly after being born. Despite this terrible loss, Andy's owner helps to ensure he grows strong and gets him ready to find a new family who will adopt and look after him.