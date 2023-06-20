André William Jones’s Newly Released "A Name By Any Other Name" is an Evocative Collection of Poetry Charged with a Message of Faith
“A Name By Any Other Name,” from Christian Faith Publishing author André William Jones, is a visually and intellectually engaging reading experience that pairs engrossing poetic works with stunning photography.
Topanga, CA, June 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Name By Any Other Name”: a potent arrangement of prose. “A Name By Any Other Name” is the creation of published author, André William Jones, a native of California who serves with the Department of Parks and Recreation as a park maintenance chief in technical services.
Jones shares, “This book of poetry, speaks of a Christian life. Through hopes and prayers, with 'Thanksgiving' in our hearts, we establish the love of Father God, Jesus Christ in our spirit. Each poem evokes the mind of the reader with awesome photographs that depicts God’s beautiful creations and allows the reader to experience the warmth of that name presented to them.
“This book speaks of Gods sovereignty and that He is always with us in spirit and in truth. Through our belief in Christ Jesus, we express our faith, hope and love in psalms, song and poetry. Thereby acknowledging the most important gift there is in a Name; that’s above all names.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, André William Jones’s new book will inspire readers in their faith and rejuvenate an appreciation of God’s creation.
Consumers can purchase “A Name By Any Other Name” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Name By Any Other Name,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
