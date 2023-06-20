Amy Rogers’s Newly Released "When God Works...: A Story of Crisis Turned into Victory" is a Powerful Story of a Woman’s Fight for Survival
“When God Works...: A Story of Crisis Turned into Victory,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Rogers, is a potent firsthand account of a woman’s fight to overcome the physical and mental traumas following a violent carjacking.
Jasper, AL, June 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “When God Works...: A Story of Crisis Turned into Victory”: a compelling memoir that will have readers riveted from the first page. “When God Works...: A Story of Crisis Turned into Victory” is the creation of published author, Amy Rogers, a dedicated wife and mother who was born and raised in Alabama.
Rogers shares, “It’s just a normal afternoon when Amy’s life takes a completely different turn, when she is carjacked in broad daylight. A million thoughts race through her head as she is held at gunpoint in her own vehicle. But God is there in the midst and gives her peace, clarity, and a sound mind to survive. Things did not turn out like she wanted, but God was with her. He would continue to carry her throughout the difficult time to come.
"A few years later, she and her husband wanted to start a family. After many months of trying to conceive, Amy’s dream of carrying a child was crushed. You will read how God carried her once again through another tragic time. God shows her again that He is in control and has a plan for her life. You’ll see a perfect picture of the gospel as she shares the adoption stories of her two beautiful boys.
"Amy’s story reminds us that God is always at work even in the midst of our deepest pain.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Rogers’s new book shares a powerful story of hope and determination as Rogers recounts her challenging road to healing.
Consumers can purchase “When God Works...: A Story of Crisis Turned into Victory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When God Works...: A Story of Crisis Turned into Victory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
