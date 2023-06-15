The Dead Are Rising in New G.W. Mullins Paranormal Thriller Novel "Rise Of The Dark Lighter Book 2 – Night Of The Demon"

Light Of The Moon Publishing has released a new novel from G.W. Mullins, which a spin-off of his best-selling paranormal fantasy series “From The Dead Of Night.” “Rise Of The DarkLighter Book 2 – Night Of The Demon,” continues on the success of the first book in the series “Dark Awakening.”