Author GP White’s New Book, “Joseph, Son of Eb,” is a Compelling Coming-of-Age Story That Follows Joseph Culpepper as He Finds His Way Amongst 1800s America
Recent release “Joseph, Son of Eb: A Story of Fiction,” from Covenant Books author GP White, is a fascinating tale that continues the saga of the Culpepper family as young Joseph attempts to overcome the various trials of life facing him in the late 1800s as he attempts to begin a new life as a rancher.
Blountsville, AL, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GP White, a former helicopter pilot for the U.S. Army, has completed his new book, “Joseph, Son of Eb: A Story of Fiction”: a captivating tale that centers around a young man as he navigates the challenges of late nineteenth century America while attempting to run his own ranch.
After being injured in a helicopter crash, author GP White left the Army as a disabled vet. With a love for music, he became a minister of music for the following thirty years, serving a total of five churches. During those years, he worked in construction and ended up owning his own firm. He has a special love for playing the guitar, and discovered a love for writing and began at the ripe old age of eighty-six. In 2020, the author passed away while living on a cattle farm in Northern Alabama.
White shares, “‘Joseph, Son of Eb’ is the second book following the adventures of the Culpepper family, which began with the book entitled ‘Sam’s Mesa,’ published by Covenant Books. Follow Joseph as he accompanies his Indian friend to Montana to witness the destruction on the army by the combined tribes. Then he starts his saga of ranching and meeting the troubles as they come.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, GP White’s new book will take readers on an unforgettable and character-driven journey, as Joseph faces struggles and triumphs along his life’s path. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “Joseph, Son of Eb” is sure to leave readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Joseph, Son of Eb: A Story of Fiction” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
