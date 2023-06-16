Author GP White’s New Book, “Joseph, Son of Eb,” is a Compelling Coming-of-Age Story That Follows Joseph Culpepper as He Finds His Way Amongst 1800s America

Recent release “Joseph, Son of Eb: A Story of Fiction,” from Covenant Books author GP White, is a fascinating tale that continues the saga of the Culpepper family as young Joseph attempts to overcome the various trials of life facing him in the late 1800s as he attempts to begin a new life as a rancher.