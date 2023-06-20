Author Jackie Greene’s New Book, "From Maggots to Marines," Provides First-Person Accounts of What Boot Camp Was Like for Forty-Two Former Marines, Including the Author

Recent release “From Maggots to Marines: Boot Camp Revisited,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jackie Greene, is a series of stories from male and female Marines from WWII to present that share their oftentimes hilarious and always compelling and interesting stories of their boot camp experiences, from tough training sessions to sandpit adventures and impossible drill sergeants.