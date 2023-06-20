Author Jackie Greene’s New Book, "From Maggots to Marines," Provides First-Person Accounts of What Boot Camp Was Like for Forty-Two Former Marines, Including the Author
Recent release “From Maggots to Marines: Boot Camp Revisited,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jackie Greene, is a series of stories from male and female Marines from WWII to present that share their oftentimes hilarious and always compelling and interesting stories of their boot camp experiences, from tough training sessions to sandpit adventures and impossible drill sergeants.
Vancouver, WA, June 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jackie Greene, a Vietnam-era Marine Corps journalist, has completed his new book, “From Maggots to Marines: Boot Camp Revisited”: a collection of stories from former members of the Marine Corps that detail the often hilarious and wild stories from their experiences in boot camp.
Born in rural Mississippi and raised in a small coastal town in Oregon, author Jackie Greene joined the Marine Corps at nineteen years old and later met his wife, Betty Ann, as a sergeant while working at the Informational Services Office in downtown Houston, Texas. Together, they raised two athletic sons and were blessed with five athletically gifted grandchildren. They currently reside in the Vancouver, Washington area.
“‘From Maggots to Marines’ is a compilation of these forty-two men and women sharing boot camp stories that have remained largely untold—until now,” writes Greene. “Together, they detail their late-night arrivals, dining experiences, and drill field stories; they even commiserate about their never-ending run-ins with sand fleas. But it’s the experiences with fellow recruits (with their own special quirks) and with their drill instructors that deserve the headlines.”
Greene continues, “I’m seventy-three now, and it’s still a blast to get together with other Marines—young or old—and reminisce and laugh about our Marine Corps experiences—especially boot camp. I hope you laugh as much at these stories as I did while uncovering them.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jackie Greene’s riveting tales will take readers back to the days of the author’s youth, as well as the youths of the other Marines who share their stories, to relive that two- to three-month period of their lives spent in training. Expertly written and insightful, “From Maggots to Marines” deftly weaves together humor and seriousness to deliver a true account of what awaits those beginning their careers in the Marine Corps and the truth of what boot camp entails.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “From Maggots to Marines: Boot Camp Revisited” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
