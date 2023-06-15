Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Iowa Self Storage Facility
Nathan Gottlieb, Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen, and Tom Flannigan are pleased to announce the sale of Osceola Self Storage located in Osceola, IA.
Minneapolis, MN, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nathan Gottlieb, Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen, and Tom Flannigan are pleased to announce the sale of Osceola Self Storage located in Osceola, IA. The facility provides 6,864 rentable square feet of drive up storage right off of Highway 34 in Osceola, IA. The facility sits on 0.929 acres and is primed for expansion.
Osceola Self Storage sold to an experienced operator who is growing their presence in Iowa. Gottlieb and his team listed the property on behalf of the Seller and procured the Buyer.
Nathan, Alex, Matt, and Tom are the Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
