“Young Grandmaster Choi,” a New Manga from Shero Comics, Takes on All Bullies This Summer
New Kids Manga Presents Martial Arts as a Cheat Code to Fight Back Against Bullying
Los Angeles, CA, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Summer vacation may be on the horizon for youngsters, but in the age of social media, bullies never seem to take a day off. This leaves its victims vulnerable and quite often in a constant state of fear. This summer, Shero Comics seeks to ease these fears with a new bully-slaying manga, "Young Grandmaster Choi," that presents martial arts as the way to keep the bullies away.
Young Grandmaster Choi is a fun new kids manga series about Rayven Johnson-Choi, a six-year-old African American army brat sent to South Korea after losing both parents. Rayven is adopted by her father's best friend and KATUSA, Don Choi, and his baker wife, Mai. When Rayven arrives at Seoul Elementary School, she faces off with a mean bully who unwittingly helps her find her fighting spirit in Hapkido.
After a successful Kickstarter campaign during Black History Month, Young Grandmaster Choi is scheduled to make its debut at the American Library Association conference in Chicago before its official release date on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The series was written and created by former educator-turned-comic book CEO Shequeta Smith and is set to be one of the first manga series that features a Black female protagonist as the main character.
“Bullying is a problem that kids and parents are dealing with all over the world. I’m hoping this book inspires a whole new generation of ‘martial arts kids’ to learn how the sport can help shape their mind and body to deal with conflict,” Smith says.
Well aware of the lack of original Black female characters created by Black female creators, Smith founded Shero Comics in 2016 to bring forth a renaissance of Black superheroines. Young Grandmaster Choi is the ninth book released by the company and is on track to be adapted as an anime series. With its chibi-styled artwork and cross-cultural themes between Korean and American cultures, Smith anticipates the series joining in on the massive Korean Wave currently taking over the world. After all, the inspiration for Rayven Choi came to Smith over two decades ago after returning from a life-altering study abroad trip to South Korea.
“Young Grandmaster Choi” is now available for pre-order on Amazon Kindle and the Shero Comics web store. The book will be released on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. For more information on Shero Comics and upcoming book signings, visit their website at www.sherocomics.com Click here to view the book trailer https://bit.ly/43q9GrY
Young Grandmaster Choi is a fun new kids manga series about Rayven Johnson-Choi, a six-year-old African American army brat sent to South Korea after losing both parents. Rayven is adopted by her father's best friend and KATUSA, Don Choi, and his baker wife, Mai. When Rayven arrives at Seoul Elementary School, she faces off with a mean bully who unwittingly helps her find her fighting spirit in Hapkido.
After a successful Kickstarter campaign during Black History Month, Young Grandmaster Choi is scheduled to make its debut at the American Library Association conference in Chicago before its official release date on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The series was written and created by former educator-turned-comic book CEO Shequeta Smith and is set to be one of the first manga series that features a Black female protagonist as the main character.
“Bullying is a problem that kids and parents are dealing with all over the world. I’m hoping this book inspires a whole new generation of ‘martial arts kids’ to learn how the sport can help shape their mind and body to deal with conflict,” Smith says.
Well aware of the lack of original Black female characters created by Black female creators, Smith founded Shero Comics in 2016 to bring forth a renaissance of Black superheroines. Young Grandmaster Choi is the ninth book released by the company and is on track to be adapted as an anime series. With its chibi-styled artwork and cross-cultural themes between Korean and American cultures, Smith anticipates the series joining in on the massive Korean Wave currently taking over the world. After all, the inspiration for Rayven Choi came to Smith over two decades ago after returning from a life-altering study abroad trip to South Korea.
“Young Grandmaster Choi” is now available for pre-order on Amazon Kindle and the Shero Comics web store. The book will be released on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. For more information on Shero Comics and upcoming book signings, visit their website at www.sherocomics.com Click here to view the book trailer https://bit.ly/43q9GrY
Contact
Shero ComicsContact
Katie Wells
818-970-9976
www.sherocomics.com
Katie Wells
818-970-9976
www.sherocomics.com
Categories