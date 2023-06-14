Quadrant, Synonymous with Quality and Customer Service, Returns to Spray Foam Industry: Highly Experienced Team, Same Great Products
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM) today launched as the latest spray foam manufacturing company to serve the construction industry.
McKinney, TX, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With a people-first approach in all aspects of the business, Quadrant is positioning itself as a relationship focused company, delivering superb service and exceptional products.
"We are very excited to be back serving the spray foam industry. We had people in this industry ask Quadrant to return and that spray foam was not the same without us," said QPM President & CEO Robert Jamieson. "We believe we can deliver high-touch service, great products, and back that with a team of the best and most experienced people in the industry. Our people, with an average experience tenure of 20 years, are ready to go, to help lead the industry, driving service, and product innovation."
The new line of spray polyurethane products, EnviroSeal®, includes an HFO closed-cell spray foam, and three open-cell insulation products, No Mix, High Yield, and OCX. EnviroSeal® products are environmentally friendly, have low global warming potential, and deliver outstanding comfort and savings for home and building owners.
For more information on the line of spray foam products, please visit www.QuadrantPM.com or call 972-542-0072.
