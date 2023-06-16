Upcoming Open House for Construction Company and Non-Profit Consulting Firm
Located at 1708 Jaggie Fox Way, the 6,662 sq. ft. office space owned by Calhoun Construction will be shared by 20/twenty Strategic Consultants.
Lexington, KY, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Calhoun Construction Services and 20/twenty Strategic Consulting Firm are pleased to announce their joint Ribbon Cutting & Open House on July 27.
Carl L. Williams, Sr., CEO of 20/twenty, and John Hinshaw, President of Calhoun Construction, met about 5 years ago through Vistage, a CEO coaching and peer advisory organization. When discussing future plans, they both realized Lexington was a market ripe with opportunity.
“We were already in the process of buying our own building to establish our Lexington roots, and Carl mentioned they were also looking for a Lexington location,” said John. “It worked out perfectly for us both.”
“We are looking forward to making meaningful mutual connections and helping each other accelerate the growth of both firms,” said Carl.
Calhoun currently offers the following services: Pre-construction, Construction Management, Facility Maintenance, Trade Contracting, Self-Perform Work, and Design-Build. They celebrated their 10-year anniversary in 2022, with over $200 Million in revenue. They plan to continue their growth trajectory sustainably by being selective with projects and clients.
20/twenty helps non-profits with Fund Development, Grant Writing, Strategy Development & Planning, Executive Recruiting, DE&I Programming, Capital Campaigns, Board Development, Succession Planning, Event Management, Leadership Development, and Government Relations & Advocacy. With an established and growing group of clients in Lexington, 20/twenty is excited to establish a physical presence in the city to better serve its thriving nonprofit community.
Both parties are looking forward to hosting the ribbon cutting & Open House on July 27 at noon. RSVPs can be sent to denisejewell@calhounconstructs.com
Denise Jewell
502-493-1332
https://calhounconstructs.com
