Author Cindy Agelwei’s New Book, "New Beginnings," is the Story of Jenna and the New Life That She Makes for Herself
Recent release “New Beginnings,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cindy Agelwei, is the story of the life that Jenna begins after she loses just about everything in her previous one.
Hamburg, PA, June 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cindy Agelwei has completed her new book, “New Beginnings”: a touching story that follows Jenna, a woman who has lost her mother, brother, and grandmother and has decided to leave the small town that she grew up in to find something different, to choose a new life for herself and become someone that she could control, but a hit and run accident leaves her in the hospital, her plans shattered.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cindy Agelwei’s personal tale follows Jenna as she starts to create a new family filled with people and the lessons they teach her, with Maria who reminds her love doesn’t always come from blood, Jacob who shows her she will always be protected, and Aaron who teaches her that it’s always okay for her to take a chance on love, allowing her to make tough choices, listen to her heart and finally create that new life.
Readers who wish to experience this tender work can purchase “New Beginnings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
