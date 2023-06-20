Author W. Raine Grey’s New Book, "The Nature Spirit," Introduces Aloicius, an Immortal Nature Spirit, Who Has Protected His Homeland for Over a Thousand Years
Recent release “The Nature Spirit,” from Page Publishing author W. Raine Grey, follows Aloicius as he becomes more and more distraught after watching all his friends grow old and die without being able to do anything about it.
New York, NY, June 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- W. Raine Grey has completed her new book, “The Nature Spirit”: a gripping and potent fantasy novel that follows Aloicius as he tries to stop natural death from being a part of nature by ripping his soul in half. However, things do not go as planned, and he ends up throwing nature out of balance. Now Aloicius and his human companion Lunette must travel across the twisted land to aid anyone in need of help and possibly bring balance back to nature.
Author W. Raine Grey begins, “In the beginning, there was an eternal, open space and the gods that lived there. The gods were beyond counting. They all had their own ideas and powers. Many of the gods did not agree with each other often, but they could all agree that their own existences were without purpose. They had their eternal space, but there was nothing else there. There was nothing to use their powers on but the other gods whose powers were just as divine, and the outcome would be inconsequential. A time came when the gods agreed to use their powers to create something they would all find meaning with. They combined their powers and created a brilliant light. The light spread through all the space but soon retracted to the center of existence and exploded into searing heat and sent tremors throughout the universe. The combination of divine power exploded with the tremors and burned holes in space’s fabric. Fragments from the explosion created rifts and expanded, creating more dimensions. The power continued to burn in the expanding realms as the other fragments spread out through space.”
Published by Page Publishing, W. Raine Grey’s spellbinding tale takes readers along for Aloicius’s unforgettable journey that will leave them spellbound until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Nature Spirit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
