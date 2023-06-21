Wayne Sturgill’s New Book, "Ominous: The Nexus and Reality of Flying Saucers," is a Mysterious and Compelling True Story All About the Author’s Connection to UFOs
Recent release “Ominous: The Nexus and Reality of Flying Saucers,” from Page Publishing author Wayne Sturgill, is an intriguing and captivating book that brings readers into a curious story surrounding UFOs and the unknown.
Keizer, OR, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wayne Sturgill, a husband, father, and musician, has completed his new book, “Ominous: The Nexus and Reality of Flying Saucers”: a gripping and fascinating tale that covers the author’s familial connection to flying saucers and UFOs of all kinds.
“Branded throughout with UFO history and photos, spiced up and peppered with Sturgill’s unique sense of intelligence and humor, whether you know beyond doubt that extraterrestrials and their craft exist, as the author knows, prepare yourself to address the subject seriously and with an open mind, and you will discover Ominous is a book impossible to ignore as you journey along a pathway toward a certain reality that in the near future may erupt worldwide,” writes Sturgill.
Published by Page Publishing, Wayne Sturgill’s engaging book brings readers into the cryptic world of UFOs. He details the continued connection he and his family have with the unknown. The book starts with his mother’s sighting in 1947 and travels all the way to present day. Sturgill combines his family history with the stories and images that he has collected throughout his life to present as evidence of these UFOs.
Sturgill couples his own experiences with UFO history to give readers a deeper understanding of the subject. Readers will gain awareness on the subject while being given all the evidence and the opportunity to make an informed decision on the existence of UFOs. This collection of stories and experiences is for all readers, believers and skeptics alike.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase “Ominous; The Nexus and Reality of Flying Saucers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
