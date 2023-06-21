Wayne Sturgill’s New Book, "Ominous: The Nexus and Reality of Flying Saucers," is a Mysterious and Compelling True Story All About the Author’s Connection to UFOs

Recent release “Ominous: The Nexus and Reality of Flying Saucers,” from Page Publishing author Wayne Sturgill, is an intriguing and captivating book that brings readers into a curious story surrounding UFOs and the unknown.