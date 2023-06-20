K. Arthur’s New Book, “Season 3: A Mac McKyer Sports Story,” Follows a High School Baseball Player Who Finds His Relationships Beginning to Unravel and His Future Unsure
New York, NY, June 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author K. Arthur, a proud father of four and a professional educator, chaplain, minister, and writer, has completed his most recent book, “Season 3: A Mac McKyer Sports Story”: a riveting novel that follows a young teen and member of a high school baseball team who quickly finds his life growing more complicated as he navigates the struggles of being both a high schooler and an athlete.
Originally from Seattle, Washington, author K. Arthur grew up playing various varsity sports in high school and at two small NAIA-affiliated colleges. The author is a graduate of Milligan College (BA) and Vanderbilt University (MDiv) and has also lived and worked in a variety of other places, including Oregon, Nova Scotia, Indiana, Colorado, Missouri, and Kentucky. Currently, K. Arthur lives with his wife and one son in Lexington, Kentucky.
K. Arthur writes, “In Francis ‘Mack’ McKyer’s life, ever since he can remember, spring has always meant baseball. He can’t imagine what he would do if that were taken away from him. And fairly shortly his place on the Lincoln High baseball team becomes the least of his problems. Season 3 of this series of sports themed novels picks up the threads of Mack’s life as he moves toward the completion of his junior year at Lincoln High School. For a moment Mack and his friends enjoy basking in the close of a successful basketball season, a conclusion that had seemed very uncertain a few months earlier. But troubles are brewing and once again Mack finds himself in the middle. His future as a baseball player is in serious jeopardy, the environment at the high school takes a sudden turn or two and is no longer so friendly. Relationships, particularly with the females in his life, become increasingly complicated. Before the year is over he will find himself in a no-win struggle with adversarial authority, question basic issues of the meaning of friendship, sexual identity and some of his assumptions about his future directions.”
Published by Fulton Books, K. Arthur’s book is the third entry in the author’s sports-themed “Seasons” series and will take readers on a poignant coming-of-age story as Mack finds his life becoming more complex. Expertly paced and compelling, K. Arthur weaves a character-driven novel that is sure to leave readers spellbound, and ready for the next installment following its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Season 3: A Mac McKyer Sports Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
