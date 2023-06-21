Canaan Osborne’s New Book, "Tejas Knight," Follows a Knight's Discovery of a Conspiracy Amongst His Country's Elites as He Prepares to Fight a Dark, Ancient Force
Jonesville, KY, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Canaan Osborne has completed his most recent book, “Tejas Knight”: a gripping fantasy adventure set in the fictional land of Tejas centered around the story of a knight of a secret elite order who finds himself investigating a stunning murder conspiracy with the help of his son.
The son of a nurse and a factory worker, author Canaan Osborne grew up in a rural area in Northern Kentucky and always had an active imagination. Storytelling was Osborne’s passion, and he would come up with ideas for TV shows, comic strips, and books at an early age. Constantly filling notebooks with musings and snippets of ideas for larger stories, his idea for his first published novel came to him at the age of fourteen while still in high school. Currently, Canaan Osborne still resides in Northern Kentucky and is a full-time college student. He enjoys biking, swimming, and taking care of his many pets.
“On the continent of Nova Sipmo, the Republic of Tejas is surrounded by hostile neighbors and menaced by many dangers, foreign invaders, bandits, demons, pirates, and more,” writes Osborne. “To fight these dangers, there is a special order of elite gunslinging warriors, the Knights of Tejas. Samuel Uzburne is a veteran of the knights, and he feels like he’s seen it all in his many years of service. In fact, he feels like he’s seen entirely too much. The knights aren’t what they used to be. They’ve grown corrupt and self-serving with time, and Samuel has grown cynical about trying to save the order from itself despite the protests of his adopted son, Yigbo. But when an invasion of Tejas from the Blood Ridge Mountains ends under mysterious circumstances, the two knights are drawn into a murder mystery involving the heiress of a murdered abolitionist. They soon find evidence of a conspiracy by Tejas’s aristocratic elites to threaten the republic. As the conspiracy is uncovered, Samuel receives a shocking revelation from his past, and it becomes clear that dark supernatural forces are at work in the land of Tejas. They were forces so ancient and powerful that they could threaten the very survival of the country and the continent itself.”
Published by Fulton Books, Canaan Osborne’s book is a compelling tale that will transport readers as they follow along on Samuel’s journey to discover the truth and fight back against the vile forces at play. Expertly paced and full of suspense, this character-driven novel is sure to leave readers spellbound, and desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Tejas Knight” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
