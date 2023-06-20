Yvonne Copeland, MSW, LCSW’s Newly Released “The Comparison Trap: How to Break Free, How to Stay Free” Tackles the Topic of Comparison Head-on

“The Comparison Trap: How to Break Free, How to Stay Free,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvonne Copeland, MSW, LCSW, addresses the often-overlooked stranglehold of unwise comparison that plagues our modern world through the prism of scripture and therapeutic concepts designed to help the reader break free and stay free of comparison.