Yvonne Copeland, MSW, LCSW’s Newly Released “The Comparison Trap: How to Break Free, How to Stay Free” Tackles the Topic of Comparison Head-on
“The Comparison Trap: How to Break Free, How to Stay Free,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvonne Copeland, MSW, LCSW, addresses the often-overlooked stranglehold of unwise comparison that plagues our modern world through the prism of scripture and therapeutic concepts designed to help the reader break free and stay free of comparison.
Fredricksburg, VA, June 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Comparison Trap: How to Break Free, How to Stay Free”: a helpful resource for personal development. “The Comparison Trap: How to Break Free, How to Stay Free” is the creation of published author Yvonne Copeland, MSW, LCSW, who received her bachelor’s degree in sociology from Davidson College, her master’s degree in administration from Central Michigan University, and her master’s degree in social work from the University of Texas-Arlington.
Copeland shares, “She sees one, she wants one, she must have one because, after all, her best friend has one! But she is not alone in her quest for more! No matter the age, at some point, comparison invariably enters the thought life of every individual. And, if left unbridled, what begins as a seemingly innocent comparison can eventually overtake the heart and mind of the unsuspecting and may even lead to ill-advised decisions or worse, devastating consequences.
“The Comparison Trap: How to Break Free, How to Stay Free exposes the often hidden subtleties and dangers inherent in the comparison trap. In this timeless, compelling work written in layman’s terms, Yvonne Copeland, MSW, LCSW, skillfully intersects biblical principles and therapeutic concepts to respond headlong to the deleterious effects of the comparison trap and the negative consequences that can ensue when comparison is left unbridled and runs amok. The author not only targets the overlooked implications of entanglement in the comparison trap, but she correspondingly provides essential strategies to successfully break free and stay free from its insidious stronghold!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvonne Copeland, MSW, LCSW’s new book will challenge readers to an awareness of components affecting their overall wellbeing and concept of fulfillment.
Consumers can purchase “The Comparison Trap: How to Break Free, How to Stay Free” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Comparison Trap: How to Break Free, How to Stay Free,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Copeland shares, “She sees one, she wants one, she must have one because, after all, her best friend has one! But she is not alone in her quest for more! No matter the age, at some point, comparison invariably enters the thought life of every individual. And, if left unbridled, what begins as a seemingly innocent comparison can eventually overtake the heart and mind of the unsuspecting and may even lead to ill-advised decisions or worse, devastating consequences.
“The Comparison Trap: How to Break Free, How to Stay Free exposes the often hidden subtleties and dangers inherent in the comparison trap. In this timeless, compelling work written in layman’s terms, Yvonne Copeland, MSW, LCSW, skillfully intersects biblical principles and therapeutic concepts to respond headlong to the deleterious effects of the comparison trap and the negative consequences that can ensue when comparison is left unbridled and runs amok. The author not only targets the overlooked implications of entanglement in the comparison trap, but she correspondingly provides essential strategies to successfully break free and stay free from its insidious stronghold!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvonne Copeland, MSW, LCSW’s new book will challenge readers to an awareness of components affecting their overall wellbeing and concept of fulfillment.
Consumers can purchase “The Comparison Trap: How to Break Free, How to Stay Free” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Comparison Trap: How to Break Free, How to Stay Free,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories