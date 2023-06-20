Olivia Kapfunde’s Newly Released "Only He Can: Motivational Poetry and Insight" Shares an Engaging Collection of Spiritually Driven Writings
“Only He Can: Motivational Poetry and Insight,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Olivia Kapfunde, is an enjoyable and uplifting arrangement of reflective verse paired with relevant scripture that will motivate readers in the pursuit of connecting with their faith.
Glendale, AZ, June 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Only He Can: Motivational Poetry and Insight”: a potent and thought-provoking reading experience and is the creation of published author Olivia Kapfunde, a native of Zimbabwe who is the founder of Kokalai Mwana, Mwana Trust. This Trust philanthropy supports educational equality for orphans and vulnerable children. She is an aspiring Christian Worship songwriter.
Kapfunde shares, “For all that you so hope for; let you find peace and solace.
“Awaiting, an outpouring of his love in his glorious tenderness, for 'Only He Can.'
“As you embrace yourself to knowing thy self, with thy inner knowing. When you know what you know, the steps of faith.
“Jehovah-Rapha, by his name thou ought to know.
“In Trinity, we seek, in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Olivia Kapfunde’s new book will inspire and entertain as readers celebrate the wonders of God.
Consumers can purchase “Only He Can: Motivational Poetry and Insight” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Only He Can: Motivational Poetry and Insight,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
