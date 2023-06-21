Kenneth Pingel’s Newly Released "Through My Eyes: Bible Verses in Pictures" is a Visually Engaging Resource for Reflection on God’s Word
“Through My Eyes: Bible Verses in Pictures,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth Pingel, is a unique and enjoyable resource for spiritual reflection that pairs captivating imagery with relevant and insightful scripture.
Augusta, MO, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Through My Eyes: Bible Verses in Pictures”: a charming celebration of God’s wonders. “Through My Eyes: Bible Verses in Pictures” is the creation of published author Kenneth Pingel, a dedicated husband and retired professional corporate pilot with over twenty-seven thousand hours, spanning fifty-one years.
Pingel shares, “Inspirational Bible Verses in Pictures started like many other books, quite innocently. I have been an amateur photographer since high school and entered a profession that would take me to places beyond my wildest dreams. I became a professional pilot. So over the last fifty years, I have been taking photographs of God’s creation from all over the world.
“One afternoon, Pastor John Rauh and his wife, Laverne, were visiting; and they were looking at some of my photography books and suggested that I should have some of my photos published. I had never given any thought to this idea. That was until July 27, 2020!
“Maybe I finally found a way I could give back a little something to others, for all the incredible and stunning sights I’ve witnessed in my travels. We would pick interesting photographs and select Bible verses that fit the pictures. People could now take a minute and see the wonderment of our God and reflect on His message with the picture.
“People are so busy, stressed, and frazzled today, and they fail to see the beauty that is right before their very eyes. Few people read the Bible today that they don’t realize help is right in front of them. With this book, maybe they will slow down and take a few minutes to look at the photographs, reflect on God’s message, and find a moment of peace!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Pingel’s new book shares a deep appreciation for the wonders of God’s creation.
Consumers can purchase “Through My Eyes: Bible Verses in Pictures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Through My Eyes: Bible Verses in Pictures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
